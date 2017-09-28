Rockingham Deputies Searching for Attempted Murder Suspect

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

At approximately 8:00 a.m. this morning, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported breaking and entering and assault on Trinity Church Road in Rockingham County.

An individual broke into a residence and assaulted a female that was inside at the time. They were not strangers and there is no reason to believe there is any additional threat to the general public at this time.

The female was flown to UVA Hospital in a medical helicopter. She is in critical condition at this time.

Victim = Margene Caplinger, a 64 year-old female of Rockingham

Suspect = Brent Smallwood, a 27 year-old male of Elkton

There are active warrants pending against Smallwood at this time, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault.

A previous mugshot of Smallwood is attached to this release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to please contact the Crimesolvers hotline at (540) 574-5050 or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.