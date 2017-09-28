RWSA to Host Sneak Peak of New $32 Million Sewer Facility

Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority:

The culmination of seven years of planning, design, and construction of the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority’s Rivanna Pump Station will end in a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tour of the new facility on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 10:30am-11:30am. The new Pump Station is located at 695 Moores Creek Lane.

Rivanna’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mike Gaffney, and Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Member Dr. Liz Palmer and City Council Member Kathy Galvin will deliver remarks, the ribbon cutting will follow, then the tour will begin.

Note: The full tour involves numerous flights of stairs which descend to the lower level of the station, so attendees will need to handle a moderate level of exertion and must be wearing closed toe shoes. Rivanna will also conduct a less strenuous tour as an alternative.

The new Rivanna Pump Station and 60-inch underground pipe will provide an increase in pumping capacity from 26 to 53 million gallons per day of wastewater coming from the northern and eastern portion of the City and the County. With this upgrade in the wastewater system, sewer overflows into the Rivanna River during big storm events will be minimized.

“Bringing this project to fruition was the result of a community-wide collaborative effort involving the Board of Directors and dedicated staff evaluating design alternatives, holding community meetings, and managing construction,” said Bill Mawyer, Executive Director of Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority.

The $32 million Rivanna Pump Station project has been seven years in the making.

In 2015, a tunnel boring machine, affectionately named Ms. Chelsea, successfully excavated through 1,600 feet of rock (6,000 cubic yards), reaching the destination at the previous Rivanna Pump Station located adjacent to the City’s Riverview Park in the Woolen Mills area.

Subsequently a 60-inch diameter pipe was installed to carry sewer flows to the new pump station located at the Moores Creek Advanced Water Resource Recovery Facility.

The building includes six pumps, sewer channels with grinders, HVAC equipment, electrical switch gear, emergency power generator, and associated valves and piping.