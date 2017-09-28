Charlottesville Jurors Continue to Hear Murder Case Against Augustine

The prosecution continues to argue its case against Pierre Gerard Augustine, one of the men authorities believe is responsible for the death of a Charlottesville man.

The 27-year-old defendant entered Charlottesville Circuit Court early Thursday, September 28, for the second day of his trial by jury.

Augustine is charged with first-degree murder while in the commission of an attempted robbery, first-degree murder while in the commission of a burglary, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery.

Investigators believe the defendant - along with Jordan Jerome Eaddy and Bryan Page - is connected to the murder of 31-year-old Floyd Randolph Alston Jr. They say Augustine and Eaddy entered Alston’s home on South First Street on November 21, 2015, while Page waited in a getaway car.

Prosecutors called a total of seven of people to the witness stand Wednesday, September 27, including Tiffany Powell, the victim's fiancée. She has told the court that one of the two would-be robbers got into a fight with Alston, who was then shot in the chest. Powell said she is not sure who fired the gun, but prosecutors believe Augustine pulled the trigger.

November 30, 2016, a jury found Eaddy guilty on the charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery and attempted robbery.

Page entered a plea deal, and had testified against Eaddy during that trial. He is expected to be called to the stand by prosecutors again for the case against Augustine.

