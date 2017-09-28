Augusta County Working to Repair Courthouse Roof

Augusta County leaders are taking steps to fix the roof of the historic courthouse.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is meeting with contractors and getting bids on painting the dome atop the Augusta County Circuit Court Building.

The board is expected to receive bids next week for repairing the roof. Supervisor Marshall Pattie said they don't know how much it will cost, but he said the roof is old and needs to be replaced.

“This is something that we've recognized for the last couple years. And we've decided that regardless of what happens with the courthouse that it does need a new roof. There are some leaks in it and we want to fix it and make sure that the building is stable, and the best way to do that is to put a new roof on it," Pattie said.

Augusta County expects the bids to be in by the end of October.