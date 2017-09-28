Artist Chosen for New Mural Along Barracks Road

Lorenzo holds up a sketched concept for a mural along Barracks Road

An artist has been chosen for a big art project in Albemarle County.

Chicho Lorenzo is painting a mural on Barracks Road off the Route 250 Bypass.

Sketches for the mural depict a colorful painting that portrays the diverse people who live in central Virginia. It pictures people as pillars holding up our community.

"I thought they are really supporting this community: teachers, artists, musicians, people who have been living here forever, and everyone. I wish I had more columns,” said Lorenzo.

The project is a partnership between the Charlottesville Mural Project and The BRIDGE Progressive Arts Initiative.

It is hoped that the project will be complete in about a month.