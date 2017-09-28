Quantcast

Artist Chosen for New Mural Along Barracks Road

Edited by John Early
Lorenzo holds up a sketched concept for a mural along Barracks Road Lorenzo holds up a sketched concept for a mural along Barracks Road
Chicho Lorenzo Chicho Lorenzo
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An artist has been chosen for a big art project in Albemarle County.

Chicho Lorenzo is painting a mural on Barracks Road off the Route 250 Bypass.

Sketches for the mural depict a colorful painting that portrays the diverse people who live in central Virginia. It pictures people as pillars holding up our community.

"I thought they are really supporting this community: teachers, artists, musicians, people who have been living here forever, and everyone. I wish I had more columns,” said Lorenzo.

The project is a partnership between the Charlottesville Mural Project and The BRIDGE Progressive Arts Initiative.

It is hoped that the project will be complete in about a month.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

