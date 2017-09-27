Augusta County Supervisors Applying for Added Sidewalks to Route 612

Augusta County leaders are hoping to add sidewalks to a high traffic area in Verona.

The county is applying for a grant through Virginia Department of Transportation, which would add sidewalks to a section of Route 612, or Laurel Hill Road.

The path would extend from the light at route eleven, past the food lion, to the light at Lodge Lane. Supervisor Terry Kelley says this is a high priority project with interest on both sides, VDOT and the county.

“A lot of people walk to Food Lion from the west side of Verona and they're walking on the road or they're walking in people's yards. It's just the right time. It's the best place I think for a sidewalk in this area,” Kelley said.

Kelley says a high estimate for the project is $1.2 million. If awarded the grant, VDOT would pick up 80 percent, leaving the county to cover about $250,000.