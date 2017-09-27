Charlottesville City Council Candidates Hold Forum, Agree on Need for Change

Candidates running for Charlottesville City Council are sounding off on the Council's current members.

After weeks of energized Council meetings, all of the candidates agree change needs to happen.

"I think we need an entirely new Council," independent candidate Paul Long said.

"Disappointing is an understatement I think," Amy Laufer, a Democratic candidate, said.

Wednesday night, all six candidates running for City Council spoke at a forum at Johnson Elementary School. Independent candidate Nikuyah Walker and Democratic candidate Heather Hill both spoke about more citizen engagement.

"Unless citizens remain engaged and are willing to put the time and effort into making sure that the government, how our government is run changes then it will go back to business as usual," Walker said.

"For me working to earn the trust of this community means continuing to be out in our neighborhoods, building relationships with those I help to represent, providing a conduit for their voices to be heard,” Hill said.

Others called for more decorum at Council meetings and changes to the way they are run.

"When I hear a council person scream ‘F the police,’ when I see a City Council meeting being taken over, fingers going up in the air, people getting cursed at and stuff. I'm afraid to go to a Council meeting,” independent candidate Kenny Jackson said.

“I think the time allotted for people to speak and address the Council should change from three minutes to maybe seven minutes, and City Council should be prepared if we have to stay there to three or four o'clock in the morning,” Long said.

Laufer is asking for teamwork amongst Council members

"We have gotten ourselves into a parking lawsuit, a statue lawsuit, a lawsuit about a bike path with the county who we should be working with, I mean this is not how you govern,” Laufer said.

Independent candidate John Edward Hall wants to prioritize Council's decisions.

“It seems we have five members of a current City Council that act like children,” Hall said