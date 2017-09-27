Transportation Planners Discuss Options to Improve Afton Mountain Travel

Transportation planners on both sides of the Blue Ridge are backing proposals to improve safety and reduce congestion on Interstate 64.



Members of the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro and Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organizations met in Crozet on September 27.

They agreed to work together to make the drive over Afton Mountain better for commuters.

A new study recommends about 30 improvements, including truck climbing lanes, safety measures to reduce crashes with animals, and additional park and ride lots.

“There are things we can do in common purpose to help seek funds for road improvements, to do studies to help assuage some of the danger spots along that route, and benefit all the communities along that way. I feel like these meetings have been real beneficial,” said James Harrington, SAW MPO Chairman.

The groups are also considering bus service from Harrisonburg and Charlottesville, with stops in between.

They're gauging interest from communities along the possible route in order to go after funding.