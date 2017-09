CHS QB Sam Neale is the Falcon Club Player of the Week

Charlottesville HS quarterback Sam Neale is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

He rushed for 192 yards on 12 carries Friday night in Charlottesville's 57-40 win over Orange County. Neale also had 15 passing yards and didn't commit a turnover. On defense he made three tackles and had two pass breakups.

He credited his big rushing yards to his running back Sabias Folley.

"They were just crashing down on him all day and that made my reads easier," says Neale. "I was able to bust a few plays loose and the offensive line made holes for me all game which made it easy for me."

CHS head coach Eric Sherry says, "He's been doing this now close to two seasons. I wouldn't trade him for anything. He makes the right decisions, he has a great attitude, he's everything you want in a football player."

Charlottesville plays at Powhatan Friday night.