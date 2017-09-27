Kaine Hopes Bipartisanship will Help U.S. Health Care System

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is hopeful congress will now move to find bipartisan solutions for the nation's health care system.

Kaine said the GOP’s decision not to vote on the proposed "Graham-Cassidy" healthcare bill avoided a catastrophe.

The bill would have included cuts to Medicaid.

He now hopes the bipartisan senate and house committees can get to work.

"We need to go back to the table, democrats and republicans, listen to the little lobbyists, listen to hospitals, listen to patients, listen to doctors, and find solutions that can move us forward,” said Kaine.

Kaine said he believes compromise between parties can happen to ensure market stability and enough flexibility to individual states.