Louisa Linebacker Brandon Smith Proving to be a Top College Prospect

In Mineral, Virginia, the Louisa County football team certainly has a gem in linebacker Brandon Smith.

"Yeah, we don't typically get Alabama, Notre Dame and those guys coming into Louisa," says head coach Mark Fischer.

Like a diamond, Smith is multi-faceted.

He can stop the run, rush the passer and even play on offense.

"He plays some fullback, he plays some tight and we'll split him out some," says Fischer. "There's a lot of things that he can do."

But Smith's passion is on the defensive side of the ball.

And after a stellar sophomore season, many took notice.

He was even invited to a camp in Florida sponsored by Super Bowl champion and hall of fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

"It was a really exciting experience," says Smith. "Knowing that one of my idols from childhood, all the way up to now, gave me an opportunity to come to his camp and work with him personally. That was an amazing experience."

The amazing experiences continue to come Smith's way.

He's visited a number of programs and coaches including Nick Saban at Alabama, Bryan Kelly at Notre Dame and James Franklin at Penn State.

The list of schools that want Smith on their team is growing every week.

UVa was the first to offer the four-star linebacker.

Since then, 20 additional programs have jumped in.

The most recent are Southern Cal and Oregon.

Smith will head to Blacksburg this weekend for a visit with Virginia Tech, who plays Clemson, another team on Smith's radar.

Then later this year, he visits Ohio State.

Despite all of the hype surrounding Smith, the 16-year old has stayed humble throughout the process.

"I didn't expect things to go down the way they did with all the school's contacting me and stuff like that," says Smith. "I didn't really see what they see."

What they see is more than just physical talent.

Smith has demonstrated a clear ability to anticipate what offenses are doing based on their alignments and schemes.

"It goes back to film and I've watched about seven hours of film per week," says Smith. "That's a big chunk."

Smith's football IQ is one thing.

His future after the game is another.

Academics will weigh heavily in Smith's college choice.

He says he'd like to study either forensics or architecture as a major.

"Like the crime investigators and stuff like that," says Smith. "And as far as Architecture, I love math and I can draw pretty well."