Study Finds Disparity in Local Government Spending for Multiple Counties

A new study out of Albemarle County shows government spending in Central Virginia is increasing faster than population growth.

The ‘Choices and Decisions’ report comes from the Free Enterprise Forum. The report covers Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson Counties, and the City of Charlottesville.

The aim is to inform audiences on financial decisions made by local government officials.

Ahead of local elections, researchers hope this will give voters insight and in turn prompt them to ask candidates questions about government spending.

The forum tracked spending data from 1990 to 2016 and compared it to population growth.

Researchers did this by evaluating the local government spending index (LGSI).

LGSI is an objective metric that judges per capita spending by localities adjusted for specific needs of each place.

The report shows that since 1990, Albemarle and Nelson Counties' LGSI increased the most over the last 30 years.

The two localities are each spending about 60 percent more than what they were in the 1990’s.

In inflation adjusted numbers, Albemarle increased spending by 152 percent, where population increased by 55 percent. In Nelson, spending was up 90 percent, population up 16 percent.

"This report does not take into account capital spending, but it does take into account debt service as a part of the operating budget of each locality," said Neil Williamson; Free Enterprise Forum president.

During the study period, four localities had roughly a 50 percent increase in per capita spending, compared to Albemarle and Nelson's increase of roughly 60 percent.

Charlottesville continues to be the highest spender per capita. During that 26 year period, spending went up 80 percent.