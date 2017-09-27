Councilor Voices Concerns As Inspectors Check Crumbling Belmont Bridge

City workers check out conditions of the Belmont Bridge during an annual inspection

A member of Charlottesville City Council says the Belmont Bridge may fail its recent inspection.

City workers closed the parking area under the bridge for a couple of hours Wednesday, September 27. Officials spent time evaluating the roadway, sidewalks, and overall structure of the bridge.

"It's like 50 years overdue for major maintenance. That's what the problem is," said councilor Bob Fenwick. "For some reason we never could get the Belmont Bridge in a situation where we could maintain it."

Belmont Bridge was built in 1961, and has failed inspection in the past. The city closed off half of the sidewalks on the bridge back in February due to safety concerns, beams are rusting, and measures have been taken to keep crumbling pieces of concrete from falling onto people and vehicles below.

"As you can see, one section is cut off from public access, and there are also some areas that require us patching… The gradient for the bridge doesn't look good," Department of Neighborhood Development Services Director Alexander Ikefuna said.

Charlottesville officials believe it would be easier to replace the entire bridge, instead of making smaller repairs.

"Eight years ago it was repairable. If we could get to a situation where we really considered maintenance and repair before replacement then we would have money for things like Crescent Halls. We would have money for road repair, any number of things," Fenwick said.

"Based on the condition of that bridge, we have to replace that bridge," said Ikefuna

The Department of Neighborhood Development Services said inspection results will be in next week, and also wants to stress that the bridge is still safe to walk and drive on.

“If it were not safe people would not be walking, driving across the bridge. The bridge is still safe and has some life to it, but we are looking at replacing it to make it accessible for both pedestrians and vehicle traffic," Ikefuna said.

The replacement project for the Belmont Bridge is in the design phase and planned for 2019.

No decisions on the bridge have been made yet.