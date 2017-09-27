Charlottesville May Rename Street in Honor of Heather HeyerPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Charlottesville May Rename Street in Honor of Heather Heyer
A street in downtown Charlottesville may be renamed in honor of Heather Heyer, a woman who lost her life while protesting hate in the city.
New Measure Seeks to Stop Removal of Tarps Over Charlottesville Statues
Charlottesville is taking new steps to try to prevent people from removing tarps over the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson.
Jason Kessler and Group Removes Shrouds on Confederate Statues
The statues of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville are uncovered yet again by Jason Kessler and others.
Charlottesville's Statues of Lee and Jackson Again Go Under Covers
Tarps are again going over Charlottesville's two statues of Confederate generals. Crews began to shroud the statues of "Stonewall" Jackson and Robert E. Lee Monday afternoon.
Crews Remove Confederate Plaques at University of Virginia
University of Virginia facilities management crews took down two plaques that commemorated the lives of fallen Confederate soldiers with ties to UVA.
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.
Charlottesville Court Hearing Set for Lawsuit over Confederate Statues
A hearing is set in the controversial debate over Confederate statues in Charlottesville.
Poll Shows Some Troubling Racial Attitudes as Majority Oppose White Supremacists
A newly released poll shows that three out of five people believe Confederate monuments should remain in public spaces. The results also show a large racial disparity in opinions.
