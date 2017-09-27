Charlottesville May Rename Street in Honor of Heather Heyer

A street in downtown Charlottesville may be renamed in honor of a woman who lost her life while protesting the "alt-right" in the city.

According to its online agenda, City Council will consider an honorary street naming resolution for 32-year-old Heather Danielle Heyer.

Heyer was killed, and dozens were injured, when a car slammed into a crowd of protesters marching in the area of 4th Street and Water Street on Saturday, August 12.

Police have charged James Alex Fields with second-degree murder, hit-and-run, and multiple counts of malicious wounding in that incident.

Fields was seen earlier the day of the car attack participating in Jason Kessler’s Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park with Vanguard America, a known racist, right-wing group. Kessler, a self-described white activist, had stated that the event was in support of keeping the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the park.

Heyer was a paralegal at Miller Law Group in Albemarle County. Her mother, Susan Bro has said Heather's participation in the protests against white nationalists was not the end of her legacy, "it was just the beginning of Heather's legacy."

According to city documents, “This honorary designation would pay tribute to Ms. Heyer’s dedication to justice, fairness and positive social change. Ms. Heyer was a young woman that believed in equal rights for all.”

The Charlottesville City Council is expected to take up the resolution at its meeting on Monday, October 2. If passed, the portion of 4th Street that runs between Market and Water streets would receive the honorary name Heather Heyer Way.

A control date for Fields is currently scheduled for December 14.