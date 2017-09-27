Charlottesville High School Exceeds State, National Average for SAT Scores

Charlottesville High School once again exceeded state and national trends on the College Board’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The CHS scores improved by 35 points each over 2016. The school’s graduation rate reached 90 percent (4-year) and 92 percent (5-year).

The CHS 2017 average math score is 579, up 35 points from 544. This is 62 points over the national average and 41 points over the Virginia average. The CHS average verbal score is 599, up 35 points from 564. This is 72 points over the national average and 41 points over the state score.

Director of Student Achievement Dr. Kendra King said, “We are delighted with the success of our students. At Charlottesville City Schools, we remember that any individual test score is just one small glimpse of the good work our students achieve. But anyone who has ever applied to college knows the importance of the SAT and college entrance exams. We’re glad that our students do so well on these key exams.”

The school’s four-year graduation rate reached 90 percent, while the five-year graduation completion index improved to 92 percent.

“We're proud of our continued progress on graduation rates. The four-year graduation rate for 2017 is 90 percent, and our graduation completion index -- which includes five-year graduates -- has climbed to 92 percent. We're celebrating both accomplishments and want to do even better," said King.