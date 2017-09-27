Crimora Man Convicted of More Child Porn Charges in Albemarle County

A Crimora man is now convicted of child pornography charges in Albemarle County.

Albert Christy, 51, took a plea deal on September 27.

Christy was facing 13 charges total in Albemarle County. He entered Alford pleas to nine charges, including reproduction and distribution of child pornography. Four other distribution charges were dropped.

The plea means he does not admit guilt, but recognizes there is enough evidence to convict him.

Christy is already serving a five year sentence out of Augusta County for having child pornography on his computer.

In Augusta, jurors found Christy guilty of five counts of possessing child pornography, and recommended 12 months of jail time for each charge.

His initial arrest was part of an Albemarle County investigation into internet crimes against children.

Christy is set for sentencing in Albemarle County in February 2018.