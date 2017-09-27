Charlottesville Trial Begins for Second Person Accused in South First Street Murder

Trial is underway for a man accused of taking part in an attempted robbery that turned deadly at a Charlottesville home in 2015 .

Pierre Gerard Augustine appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, September 27.

The court began seating a jury around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Seven women and seven men were sworn in as jurors shortly before noon.

The prosecution announced that it plans to present around 90 pieces of evidence in this case.

Police arrested Augustine back on October 18, 2016. Authorities charged him with first-degree murder while in the commission of an attempted robbery, first-degree murder while in the commission of a burglary, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery.

Investigators believe Augustine, Jordan Jerome Eaddy, and Bryan Page were all involved in the attempted robbery and murder of 31-year-old Floyd Randolph Alston Jr. They say Augustine and Eaddy entered Alston’s home on South First Street on November 21, 2015, while Page waited in a getaway car.

Prosecutors argued during Eaddy’s trial that the defendant orchestrated the robbery, while Augustine allegedly fired the fatal shot into Alston’s chest.

Page, who took a plea deal, testified as a witness for the prosecution during Eaddy's trial. He is also expected to take the witness stand during Augustine's trial.

The prosecution also plans to call Tiffany Powell, Alston's fiancée, to take the stand. Powell previously testified during Eaddy's trial that she was with Alston and the couple's 3 year-old daughter when two masked men burst into their home with a gun and demanded money.

According to Powell, there was a fight over the gun, and Alston was shot.

A jury found Eaddy guilty for his part in Alston’s murder back on November 30, 2016. Eaddy was convicted on the charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery and attempted robbery. He is expected to be sentenced in October. The jury had recommended Eaddy serve a prison sentence of 25 years.

Augustine's jury trial is schedule to last three days.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.