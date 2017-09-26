Otto Warmbier's Parents Weigh In on Son's Death After Returning from North Korea

Otto Warmbier's parents are opening up about their son's condition after he was released from North Korea.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was released June 13 from North Korea, where he was held captive since Jan. 2016.

Warmbier came back to the U.S. in a coma where doctors found massive brain tissue loss. Warmbier had gone there as part of a travel group. But at the Pyongyang airport, he was arrested and later sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for stealing a political poster.

"They considered it a humanitarian gesture sending Otto home. His teeth looked like they had been rearranged with a pair of pliers. You can only look at the evidence. A perfectly healthy young American visiting there, an innocent young American, comes home with severe brain damage, but it's not like it happened and they shipped him home immediately. It's a year later. These people are terrorists. Kim and his regime intentionally injured Otto,” father Fred Warmbier said.

North Korea has denied all claims the country tortured Warmbier or treated him cruelly.