Charlottesville Construction Crews Say Dairy Bridge to Take a Few More Weeks to Finish

A bridge project in Charlottesville is behind schedule and causing traffic slowdowns. Although the bridge was supposed to be completed by the end of this month, neighbors aren't too upset with the delay.

The Dairy Bridge project over Route 250 was originally supposed to be done by the end of this month but because of some bad weather, it now will take a few more weeks to finish.

"We are a little bit behind what we originally anticipated," Marty Silman, Charlottesville engineer, said.

Originally, it was supposed to be completed at the end of September, but now crews are aiming for end of October.

"It mostly needed some deck work, some deck repair done for the concrete deck and there was a lot of work underneath the bridge,” Silman said.

Rob Lee, who lives right across the street from the bridge, says overall it hasn't been a problem.

"Although we hear them and we can see the lights it really has been no interruption to us at all. I think they have been very mindful of the neighborhoods and we are probably the most affected neighbor and so far so good," Lee said.

The construction is mostly done at night, with at least one lane open on either side of Route 250.

"It certainly has been, there’s been some added congestion,” Lee said.

"This is a challenging project, it’s kind of complicated with some of the work that needs to be done and then working at night has been a bit of a challenge, but all of the challenges considered its gone very smooth,” Silman said.

Construction crews are hoping to have the project complete by the end of next month. They said it could trickle into November depending on the weather.

Next week they are hoping to remove this sidewalk completely. To get across people can use the pedestrian bridge. That project has already been completed.