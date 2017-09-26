Quantcast

Waynesboro Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Child Porn

Posted: Updated:
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

In Waynesboro, a man is going to prison for having child pornography.

Tuesday, in Waynesboro Circuit Court, 48-year old James David Carver Jr. pleaded guilty to 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, evidence showed that Carver downloaded the porn, but did not produce it.

Carver Jr. will spend five years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

  • Waynesboro Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Child PornMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story