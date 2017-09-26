Waynesboro Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Child Porn

In Waynesboro, a man is going to prison for having child pornography.

Tuesday, in Waynesboro Circuit Court, 48-year old James David Carver Jr. pleaded guilty to 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, evidence showed that Carver downloaded the porn, but did not produce it.

Carver Jr. will spend five years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.