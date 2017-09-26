UVa's Mike Scott 'Grateful for Opportunity' to Join Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards kicked of training camp Tuesday at the Siegel Center in Richmond. It's the second year in a row the Wizards have held camp in the capital city.

New to the team this year is former University of Virginia star Mike Scott. The 6-foot-8 power forward signed a one-year deal with the Wizards in the offseason.

Scott played the first five years of his pro career with the Atlanta Hawks averaging seven points and three rebounds.

The 29-year old Chesapeake native was limited by injuries last season. Scott should get chance to play a role off the bench this season for an Wizards team expected to make the postseason.

"Just felt like they wanted me, I felt wanted, they (Wizards) have been treating me great," says Scott. "I'm from this area so how could you not love this opportunity. Great organization, I'm just grateful for the opportunity honestly."

"He brings some toughness and professionalism, just some veteran leadership," says Wizards head coach Scott Brooks. "He's a guy that you can count on whether you throw him in for three or four minutes or we play him for extended minutes or we don't play him for a game or two you can throw him in there. I like his approach, he has this real serious demeanor that I like."

Scott adds, "It's already a great team, I don't have to come in and do a lot, just be myself. Add leadership, play my role, make shots, play defense, run the court, be athletic, be versatile. It's an easy role for me."

Mike Scott played at UVa from 2008-2012. He was a second round draft pick by the Atlanta Hawks.