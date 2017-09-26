UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage & Meet the Teams Day set for October 22nd

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia will host a pair of preseason events on Sunday, Oct. 22 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The UVA men’s basketball team will hold its third annual Pepsi Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage at 3 p.m., followed by the annual Meet the Teams Day. Admission and parking are free for both events.

Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage

Seating will be general admission and free parking is available in the JPJ surface lot and garage, University Hall lots and McCue Center lots. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to the start of the scrimmage.

Meet The Teams Day

The annual Meet the Teams Day with the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be held on the court following the Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage. Fans will have an opportunity to meet student-athletes and receive autographs for an hour following the scrimmage. Upon entry to John Paul Jones Arena, fans can meet members of the women’s squash team, pick-up schedule posters, and register for raffle prizes, including single-game men's and women’s basketball tickets.

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2017-18 season. A limited number of single-game tickets could be available for games in which tickets held for athletics department needs are not used or if UVA students don’t claim all of the tickets held for students. Additional single-game tickets will be available in upper level student sections (301-302) for home games when UVA classes are not in session.

The on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced on Monday, Oct. 9. For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers host UNC Greensboro in their season opener on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

Season and tickets for 2017-18 Virginia women's basketball home games are on sale. Reserved season tickets are $100, while reserved season tickets for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff are $75. General admission season tickets are $85, $65 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff.

Single-game tickets are on sale beginning Oct. 2 and are $15 for courtside seats and $10 for reserved seats. General admission single-game tickets are $8 and $6 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff.

The Cavaliers host Central Connecticut State in their home opener on Sunday, Nov. 12.