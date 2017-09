Virginia Film Festival Officials Announce Programs, Special Guests

The 30th annual Virginia Film Festival is coming back to Charlottesville and it's bringing some big names with it.

A press conference for the festival was held September 26 inside the Jefferson Theater.

Guests include William H. Macy from "Shameless" as well as director Spike Lee.

Lee will screen his film called "Four Little Girls". That film is about the 1963 church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama.

"When Spike called me and it was shortly after the August 12th incidents. He spoke to me about screening this film and he called that, "domestic terrorism" which it was. In fact in the 60's they didn't refer to it as domestic terrorism but how that relates to the current circumstances on August 12th in Charlottesville as domestic terrorism as well,” said Jody Kielbasa, director of Virginia Film Festival.

The festival runs from November 9th through the 12th and features over 150.

Tickets go on sale September 29.