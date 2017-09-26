Kaine Responds to GOP Holding Vote on Graham-Cassidy Proposal

Democratic senator Tim Kaine is raising concerns about the republican effort to overhaul former president Barack Obama’s health care law.

The senator delivered a floor speech in D.C. on September 26 about the republican proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act and dismantle Medicaid.

He says the proposal, known as Graham-Cassidy, will slash Medicaid in the commonwealth by an estimated $1.2 billion in the first seven years alone.

"And yet no description of Graham-Cassidy that I've ever heard a sponsor mention and no description of any of the bills that have been pending on the senate floor say we're going to repeal Obamacare and we also want to go into the 1965 Medicaid act and dramatically cut Medicaid why is that never made plain?” said Kaine.

Following the speech, Kaine met with concerned parents and their children who are part of the group ‘Little Lobbyists.’

The group advocates for keeping the Affordable Care Act and for Republican Senators to not cut Medicaid, since almost half of Medicaid recipients in Virginia are children.