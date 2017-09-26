Kaine Responds to GOP Holding Vote on Graham-Cassidy Proposal

Senator Tim Kaine WASHINGTON, DC (WVIR) -
Democratic senator Tim Kaine is raising concerns about the republican effort to overhaul former president Barack Obama’s health care law.
The senator delivered a floor speech in D.C. on September 26 about the republican proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act and dismantle Medicaid.
He says the proposal, known as Graham-Cassidy, will slash Medicaid in the commonwealth by an estimated $1.2 billion in the first seven years alone.
"And yet no description of Graham-Cassidy that I've ever heard a sponsor mention and no description of any of the bills that have been pending on the senate floor say we're going to repeal Obamacare and we also want to go into the 1965 Medicaid act and dramatically cut Medicaid why is that never made plain?” said Kaine.
Following the speech, Kaine met with concerned parents and their children who are part of the group ‘Little Lobbyists.’
The group advocates for keeping the Affordable Care Act and for Republican Senators to not cut Medicaid, since almost half of Medicaid recipients in Virginia are children.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine also released the following statement on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision not to hold a vote on the Graham-Cassidy proposal before September 30:
“Once again we have seen the failure of a Republican proposal that under the guise of a ‘health care’ bill, would have actually taken care away from millions of Americans and raised premiums for Virginia families. Graham-Cassidy would not only repeal the Affordable Care Act, but also would make drastic cuts to the core Medicaid program that’s a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of Virginia’s children, seniors and people with disabilities. The American people made their voices heard and helped stop this terrible bill. I’m pleading with my colleagues to stop trying to jam through one-party bills that would take coverage away from millions of people and break our health care system. Let’s heed the words of every major medical and patient care group by working together to improve it. We can do better, and I hope we quickly return to the bipartisan solutions we were working on in the HELP committee to stabilize the individual market and lower premiums. Enough is enough.”