Albemarle School Transforms School Bus into Food Truck

An initiative to help students and the community is one step closer to reality, thanks to a $25,000 grant.

Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center found out last week that it received the SkillsUSA Lowe's Community Service Learning Grant.

The money will go toward transforming a school bus into a food truck that will serve the community and help students obtain real world experiences.

“It's all of our program areas here at CATEC working together, this is a true project base learning activity here at CATEC and so we're excited about getting everybody involved, everybody's hands on deck to make this a reality,” says Daphne Keiser, CATEC director.

In total, CATEC has $30,000 from grants to help with the food truck project.

Students have until the end of January to finish the project.