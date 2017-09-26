Tree Trimming to Close Lane on Rt. 250

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — Motorists should plan for extra travel time and expect delays this week on Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in Albemarle County for tree trimming operations.

Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic will be reduced to a single lane from Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) to just beyond Interstate 64 at exit 107 for Crozet.

Crews will prune vegetation along the roadside to improve sight distance and ensure roadside signs are visible.

