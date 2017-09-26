Albemarle County Students to Create New Memorials While Studying Area History

Albemarle County high school students learning about the statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Justice Park.

Albemarle County high school students learning about the statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park.

The history and meaning of statues and memorials will help shape how Albemarle County students tell the stories of central Virginia's past.

Almost 200 high school juniors from county public schools are taking a close look at the history, placement and meaning of the memorials and monuments.

Students visited both Emancipation and Justice parks Tuesday, September 26. The parks are home to statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson, respectively.

"When we think of a memorial, it doesn't have to be just a statue or something that we put in the ground. So we’re looking at ways to create digital memorials in space. We could also be looking at creating a film that memorializes something," said Albemarle High School teacher Russell Carlock.

The students will then create their own memorial to honor historical figures whose stories may have never been told.

Albemarle County Public Schools received a $20,000 grant from the National Writing Project to help fund this assignment, which students will complete by the end of the school year.