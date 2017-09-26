Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Achieves 'Reaccreditation' Status

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office:

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is very pleased to announce that we have officially attained re-accreditation status with the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC).

On Wednesday, September 27th at 6 p.m. during the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mr. Derick Mays, on behalf of VLEPSC, will formally present a Certificate to our Office for achieving and maintaining this distinguished status as a fully accredited law enforcement agency.

The accreditation process is designed to ensure that the agency meets the very highest quality of professional standards for service in law enforcement. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) administers the VLEPSC program, which provides law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth with an avenue for demonstrating that they meet over 200 accepted standards for efficient and effective agency operation. On-site assessments are conducted by specially trained program assessors to review the professionalism, quality, and consistency of the agency’s operations and assure full compliance with all of the standards of the program.

A listing of the program criteria is available on the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) website at: www.dcjs.virginia.gov.