Confederate Statues, Trump's Popularity Factors in Governor Election

A new poll from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University takes a look at how the statues are affecting the governor's race.

Fifty-four percent of potential voters say they oppose moving Confederate monuments from public spaces.

Democrat Ralph Northam says he prefers the monuments get moved to museums, but local governments need to make the decisions.

Republican Ed Gillespie says they should stay in place with historical context.

The numbers show Gillespie trailing Northam by about six percent.