Free Clinic Hosts Quit Smoking Charlottesville Program

Charlottesville Free Clinic Press Release:

Quit Smoking Charlottesville provides free peer support, acupuncture and hypnosis to help build healthy coping skills to quit the smoking habit.

The Group meets every Thursday, 5:00-6:00 pm from September 7 through November 2nd at 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Entrance #3, in the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department Building.

Anyone can join at any time. Participation is free, open to everyone, and registration is not required.

Quit Smoking Charlottesville (QSC) was co-founded by retired thoracic surgeon and Free Clinic board member, Dr. Tom Daniel, in 2009. QSC features expert speakers, acupuncture, group discussion, and individual support.

Since 2009, an average of 50% of individuals who attended two or more sessions were able to quit smoking. Five former smokers and QSC graduates, facilitated by Dr. Tom Daniel and Edie Barbero, Assistant Professor at UVA Nursing School, help participants kick their smoking habit.

“They are the most valuable resource… I can lecture at them all day but my expertise doesn’t mean anything… What really gets through to them is to hear someone who recovers talk to them from the other side,” said Dr. Daniel. He continues, “This isn’t a preaching session it’s a round table discussion and we have a lot of fun and the dynamics between members is important.”

For more information, contact Edie at 434-969-7475 or Tom at 434-465-1851.



About the Charlottesville Free Clinic For 25 years, the Charlottesville Free Clinic has served as an open door to healthcare for our neighbors in need. Our mission is to provide a volunteer-driven community health support system for the working uninsured and underinsured, who would otherwise have no access to care. Healthier lives build a healthier community.