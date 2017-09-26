UVA Hosting Conference on Combating Opioid Crisis

Nurses and doctors are gathering at the University of Virginia to figure out how to combat the opioid epidemic that is sweeping across the commonwealth.

According to experts, around three people die every day in Virginia from opioid overdoses and dozens more are treated in emergency rooms statewide. A conference put together by UVA is hoping to change that.

Medical professionals came to the UVA Rotunda Tuesday, September 26, to take part in the Best Practices for Community Mobilization in Response to Substance Use Related Epidemics conference. The event focused on how "everyday people" need to join the fight against substance abuse.

Doctors from Maryland and Canada said the opioid epidemic is growing to be an international emergency.

"We really are at crisis level, and we need something to change soon. We need partners to try and come together and figure out what are those best practices, because what we're doing not isn't working," Kathleen McManus with the University of Virginia.

This year in Albemarle County, more than 1,400 pounds of expired over-the-counter and prescription medications - including opioids - were collected at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital during just one of its drug take back days.

The conference at the UVA Rotunda runs until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Walk-ins are welcome to those who are interested in learning more.