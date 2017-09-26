UVA to Celebrate Bicentennial of Cornerstone Laying

University of Virginia Office of University Communications Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Sept. 26, 2017 — On Oct. 6, more than 900 performers and 20,000-plus guests will fill the University of Virginia’s historic Lawn to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the laying of UVA’s cornerstone.

That cornerstone ceremony, held Oct. 6, 1817, featured three U.S. presidents: UVA founder Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and James Madison, who gathered near what is now Pavilion VII for the occasion.

Two hundred years later, this celebration will feature special musical guests like “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr., R&B powerhouse Andra Day, the Goo Goo Dolls and the Ingrammettes. Also performing will be UVA faculty, students and community groups, including the Charlottesville Symphony, the University Singers, the Jazz Ensemble, the Cavalier Marching Band, the electronic music ensemble M.I.C.E. and the Martin Luther King Community Choir of Charlottesville.

The event will also feature a projection mapping show that will transform the Lawn before guests’ eyes, telling the story of UVA’s past, present and future.

The Bicentennial Launch Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Media interested in covering this event should note the following:

Credentials & Parking

Each media member must be credentialed, including all members of TV crews. To obtain credentials, email Elyse Girard at erg5q@virginia.edu by Oct. 4.

Parking for media will be available in the C1 lot located behind Old Cabell Hall. Dashboard permits will be required. Parking is limited and passes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional public parking will be available at several locations, including Scott Stadium and John Paul Jones Arena. Shuttle bus service to the Lawn will be provided.

Credentials and parking permits can be picked up at the University Communications Office, 400 Ray C. Hunt Drive in Fontaine Research Park, until 5 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Credentials must be displayed at all times while on Grounds.

Reserved Media Area

Media must enter the Lawn through a security checkpoint at Patterson or Key alleys, near Pavilions V and VI on the west and east side of the Lawn, respectively.

There will be a camera platform in the media area on the north end of the Lawn, to the right side of the stage. Media may roam the Lawn for the first 30 minutes of the show, but must be in the media area by 7:30 p.m.

The media area on the Lawn will accommodate only a few TV cameras. Requests will be handled on a space-available basis.

Artist Interviews

Guest artists have limited availability for interviews before the event. If you are interested in interviewing a particular artist, please email Elyse Girard at erg5q@virginia.edu.

