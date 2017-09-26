UVa's Chris Taylor Having Breakout Season with Los Angeles Dodgers

Former University of Virginia baseball star Chris Taylor is having a breakout season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Taylor started this season in the minor leagues with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was called up to the big leagues in April and he's been a fixture in the Dodgers starting lineup ever since.

Taylor has 21 home runs this season with 70 RBI. He's currently batting .287.

This season Taylor has had his first career walk-off hit and three grand slams, tieing a Dodgers single-season record.

Taylor credits his breakout year to a change in his swing.

"You know my whole career I've always been a guy that thought about getting on top of the ball and hitting ground balls and line drives," says Taylor. "For the first time in my career I'm trying to hit the ball in the air and slug a little bit."

Taylor had his best stretch following the MLB All-Star break with his batting average peaking at .321. Taylor had nine multi-hit games in a two week stretch.

"That's when the game is fun, you don't even have to think," says Taylor. "You just go out and play and enjoy it. It's like being a little kid again and that's when we play our best."

Taylor is arguably the Dodgers most versatile player. He has mostly been L.A.'s leadoff hitter, but he has hit out of every slot in the batting order and has played five different positions in the field.

Taylor says, "I was an everyday shortstop before, being on this team, our short stop is pretty good so I knew I was going to have to switch around."

Right now the Dodgers have the best record in the major leagues at 100-57.

"It's a lot of fun just coming out and competing every day with these guys and we've been playing pretty good baseball," says Taylor. "We still have a lot of work to do. We've had a good season but we got to keep at it and finish strong."

Taylor was a fifth round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2012. He was traded to the Dodgers in June of 2016.

Taylor played at UVA from 2010-2012. He had a career .297 batting average with the Cavaliers with 7 home runs and 103 RBI.

Taylor may be best remembered for his bases loaded, two-out walk-off single in the 2011 NCAA tournament super regional against Cal-Irvine scoring the tying and winning runs and sending Virginia to the College World Series.