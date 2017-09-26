Bond Not Set for Man Charged with 2nd-Degree Murder in Albemarle County

Albemarle County police on the scene of a homicide investigation in the Woolen Mills neighborhood (FILE IMAGE)

One of the men accused in an Albemarle County murder investigation will be remaining in jail for the time being.

Eighteen-year-old Eduardo Zelaya of Manassas appeared via video in Albemarle General District Court around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, September 26. Speaking through a translator, Zelaya told Judge William G. Barkley that he plans to hire an attorney.

Judge Barkley did not set bond during Tuesday's hearing since Zelaya does not currently have legal representation. The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for November 2, but informed Zelaya that he can request bond before then.

Zelaya is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 24-year-old Martin Joel Rivera-Guevara.

Two other men are also charged with second-degree murder in Rivera-Guevara's death: 18-year-old Juan Carlos Argueta of Charlottesville was arrested in Maryland and is waiting for an extradition hearing, and 20-year-old Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya was apprehended earlier this month.

Rivera-Guevara's body was found in a creek near the Woolen Mills neighborhood on July 4.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Albemarle County Police Department asks anyone with information to call 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.