Upcoming Cybersecurity Summit to Address Hacking of Charlottesville Businesses After Report

Release from Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce:

REGIONAL CYBER-SECURITY REPORT: 57% SURVEYED HAVE BEEN HACKED ALREADY; 72% SAY CYBER-CRIME THREATS TO THEIR ENTERPRISE TO INCREASE, YET 82% SEE THREATS TO THEIR ENTERPRISES AS ONLY LOW TO MODERATE / FREEREGIONAL CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT FOR BUSINESSES & ORGANIZATIONS, WED. SEPT. 27TH, KARDINAL HALL /4-7PM; COREY NACHREINER, INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED CYBERSECURITY EXPERT FEATURED SPEAKER / MORE THAN 100 EXPECTED

(Charlottesville, Virginia – September 25) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today released a comprehensive “State of Cyber-Security in Central Virginia” report of regional businesses and organizations. 57% surveyed note their enterprises have been hacked; and, while 72% note Cyber-Crime as an increasing threat to their firms, 82% see Cyber-Crime as only a low or moderate threat to their enterprises. 34% of respondents either do not have a response plan or don’t know. (A complete copy of “State of Cyber-Security in Central Virginia” is attached.)

This Wednesday, September 27th, a FREE regional Cybersecurity Summit presented by Advanced Network Systems, with Hantzmon Wiebel, BB&T Insurance, and The Chamber, will be held at Kardinal Hall, 722 Preston Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m. There is no charge to attend the Cybersecurity Summit, but registration through the Chamber’s website www.cvillechamber.com/events is required. More than 100 are expected to attend.

The Cybersecurity Summit includes insights from internationally network security expert and quoted oft commentator, Corey Nachreiner, the Summit’s featured speaker. Mr. Nachreiner is the Chief Technology Officer of WatchGuard Technologies, a Seattle-based, international cyber-threat management company. Mr. Nachreiner’s insights and forecast will be followed by a panel discussion with IT, financial and insurance industries experts.

The FREE Cybersecurity Summit is for all enterprises (business, nonprofits and governments). Attendees will learn: the biggest cybersecurity risks locally, nationally, and internationally; predicted shifts in IT security threats over the next year; the biggest security mistakes most organizations make; and the most impactful steps organizations can take immediately to protect themselves. The Cybersecurity Summit also includes: an Executive Overview, Industry Discussion, and Expert Panel Discussion with open Questions & Answers. The regional business and civic organization community will have opportunities to learn about cybersecurity best practices, research, and responses.

Mr. Nachreiner is the author of the highly followed daily security blog “Secplicity – Security Simplified” and delivers a “Daily Security Byte” video on Facebook. He is a speaker at forums such as Gartner, Infosec, and RSA. He is also a regular contributor to leading publications including CNET, Dark Reading, eWeek, Help Net Security, Information Week, and Infosecurity Magazine.

“Enterprises with less than 100 employees are the target of more than 70% of all data breaches,” stated Chamber President Timothy Hulbert, “and, 60% of small and mid-sized companies go out of business within six months of a cyber-attack. This FREE Cybersecurity Summit, is a must for all businesses and civic organizations.”

Cybersecurity Summit online registration for Chamber members and non-Chamber members is open at www.cvillechamber.com/events. Summit attendees receive a “State of Cyber-Security in Central Virginia” report.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business and enhancing the quality of life in the Greater Charlottesville communities. Founded in 1913, today 1,200 Chamber member and affiliate member enterprises employ more than 45,000 men and women in Greater Charlottesville, representing an estimated total payroll of more than $1.9 billion a year.