Report: Millions in U.S.Without Driver's License Due to Unpaid Fees

Report: Millions in U.S.Without Driver's License Due to Unpaid FeesPosted: Updated:
Report: Millions in U.S.Without Driver's License Due to Unpaid FeesMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story