Report: Millions in U.S.Without Driver's License Due to Unpaid Fees

A report out says Charlottesville's Legal Aid Justice Center reveals millions of people nationwide are without a driver's license because they can't pay court fees and fines.

The report "Driven by Dollars" finds 43 states and the District of Columbia suspend licenses due to unpaid court debt. Nearly one million Virginians do not have their driver's license because of that.

Virginia is one of 19 states with mandatory license suspension of people who fail to pay court fines and fees. The report says only four states consider a person's ability to pay before suspending their license.

"These practices, drivers license suspension, is maybe no more effective than other existing means of collecting the debt ... So, you have to wonder why are we spending all of these resources and keeping so many of our community members on the margins, unemployed, isolated at home, just because they don't have enough money to pay their court debt on time," Mario Salas of LAJC said.

Right now, LAJC is appealing a lawsuit in federal court, arguing Virginia's system of suspending drivers licenses is unconstitutional because it unfairly targets the poor.