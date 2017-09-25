Quantcast

Augusta County Grand Jury Indicts Matheny on First-Degree Murder Charges

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Lexington woman is going to trial on murder charges in Augusta County.

Monday, a grand jury indicted 48-year old Tina Matheny on a first-degree murder charge. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, Matheny stabbed 36-year old Peggy Woods in the neck outside of a Craigsville grocery store last March. 

A jury trial is scheduled for  Oct. 18. 

