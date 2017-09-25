Quantcast

Augusta County Grand Jury Indicts Matheny for First-Degree Murder

Posted: Updated:
Tina Mathany Tina Mathany
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An Augusta County woman is going to trial for murder. 

Monday, a grand jury indicted 48-year old Tina Matheny for first-degree murder.  According to the Sheriff's Office, Matheny stabbed 36-year old Peggy Woods in the neck outside of a Craigsville grocery store last March. 
     

A jury trial is scheduled for  Oct. 18. 

  • Augusta County Grand Jury Indicts Matheny for First-Degree MurderMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story