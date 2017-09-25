Charlottesville Police Spent Nearly $70K Responding to Unite the Right Rally

Members of the Virginia State Police in riot gear during the Unite the Right rally (FILE IMAGE)

Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

The Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) spent around $70,000 responding to incidents connected to the Unite the Right rally last month.

CPD spent on a wide range of items, services and staff as it covered events and emergencies on Saturday, August 12, including:

Officer overtime - $43,915.99

Food - over $700

Deputies with the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office - $3,304.55

Items from Walmart - a little more than $900

Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail staff - $2,376

Items from Best Buy and Crutchfield - $1,641.89

Lodging at Hampton Inn & Suites - ;$2,414.60

Supporters and protesters repeatedly clashed around Emancipation Park and the downtown area during organizer Jason Kessler's rally. Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police Lieutenant Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates all lost their lives in connection to the controversial rally.

The expenses do not include the roughly 600 Virginia State Police troopers who responded. The department said it's still evaluating costs from August 12.