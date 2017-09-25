Proposed Reservoir Project Information Session Hears Cost Concerns from Public

People in Greene County got to sound off on a controversial water project at a county supervisor's meeting.

It’s called the White Run Reservoir Project, and it’s going to cost the county millions of dollars to build.

Greene County says it's needed for the county's growing population.

The White Run Reservoir Project could cost the county anywhere from $50-60 million to complete. Those against the plan worry the county can't afford price tag and would have to find avenues to come up with the money.

"How much extra debt it's going to add to the county. We currently have about $35 million in debt I think and this is basically going to triple that so that's my concern,” Aaron Muyer, who lives near the project site, said.

“It's needed for the residents just plain and simple. The existing water plant is 40 to 50 years old and I always ask folks 'do you know anyone driving a car that's fifty years old?' Cause those things wear out just like car,” Herb White with W&W associates said.

It will be located off Route 29 in the general area of Dairy Road and Watson Road. The 125-acre reservoir would hold 900 million gallons of water.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors will have to approve the financing at a public hearing this fall or winter. They hope to have the project done by spring 2019.