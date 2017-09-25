Proposed Reservoir Project Information Session to be Held in Stanardsville

People in Greene County are learning more about a reservoir project the county says it needs in order to meet state mandates.

It’s called the White Run Reservoir Project, and it’s going to cost the county millions of dollars to build.

Greene County says it's needed for the county's growing population.

The White Run Reservoir Project could cost the county anywhere from $50-60 million to complete.

It will be located off Route 29 in the general area of Dairy Road and Watson Road.

The 125-acre reservoir would hold 900 million gallons of water.

A county administrator says he hopes to use a combination of public and private funds for the project.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors will have to approve the financing at a public hearing this fall or winter.

They hope to have the project done by spring 2019.

The public information session to discuss the White Run Reservoir Project will start on Monday, September 25, at the County Administration Building in Stanardsville.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 10 and 11.