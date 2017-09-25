Use of Force Investigation Opened for Dog Shot by Augusta County Deputy

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the area of West View Lane Greenville, VA on Sunday, September 24, 2017 attempting to serve a warrant for assault and battery of a household/family member.

While on location, the deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the residence. The deputies summoned our narcotics investigator, due to other such encounters recently.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the investigator that responded, pulled in the yard at the residence in order to get closer to the house to interview numerous people on location.

The investigator saw the dog, a German shepherd, when he pulled in the yard the dog was believed to be tied to a tree. When the investigator exited his vehicle the dog immediately went after him in an aggressive manner biting at him and crawling.

He immediately started running backwards but the dog continued after him in an aggressive manner.

The investigator at this point didn’t know if the dog was still on his leash or had broken free and was in fear for his safety. The investigator shot one time at the dog.

No additional rounds were fired, and the dog died at the scene. The dog was on a leash when the investigator arrived but was not restrained to the tree.

The dog’s leash was on a trolley system between two trees and the dog had almost the entire run of the yard.

A Use of Force Investigation will be conducted and the entire incident will be reviewed, and the investigator involved is on administrative leave while the investigation is pending.

Sheriff Donald Smith stated, “I am extremely sorry that Sunday’s events occurred, I understand that the German shepherd was a family pet and the entire situation is unfortunate.”