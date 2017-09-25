Focused Ultrasound Foundation Receives $10 Million Donation Pledge

A Charlottesville organization that works to transform the treatment of medical disorders has received a generous contribution from an anonymous donor.

That donor has made it easier for the Focused Ultrasound Foundation to receive $10 million within the next few years.

The donor has pledged up to $10 million that has to be matched one for one by 2022.

That means for every dollar the foundation receives, that donor will match it with another dollar until they reach their goal.

The foundation says this pledge comes at a pivotal time, as research and treatment access is expanding rapidly.



The focused ultrasound procedure uses sound waves to go through a patient's skull non-invasively and target areas of the brain.

The nonprofit hopes this gift will help speed up the development of that revolutionary method.

"Our intent is to use the funds from this matching grant to support our infrastructure and our core programs, and then it allows the matching funds to be used to support research one hundred percent if that's what the additional donors would like," said Neal Kassell Focused Ultrasound Foundation chairman.

Monetary donations will allow the organization to keep funding research in several areas including brain disorders, cancer, and pediatric disorders.

The foundation's annual budget is about $10 million for each of the next three years.

It says it spends about 60 to 65 percent of that for supporting research.