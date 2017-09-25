Charlottesville Schools Review Options to Counteract Overcrowding

Storage closets are being used for classrooms

Charlottesville's school board is reviewing ways to deal with overcrowded classrooms in the next decade.

The school system’s enrollment is growing at more than 10 percent.

The board will hold a meeting on Tuesday, September 26, to discuss a new study of capacity in its schools.

The board will consider several options - including adding on to each school, building a new school for pre-kindergarten, and rearranging middle grade levels into different schools.

At Walker Upper Elementary School, storage closets are converted to classrooms. Right now, every school in the city - except Charlottesville High School - is running out of room.

“We are at or above what's called functional capacity, which means we're using spaces in ways they weren't intended to be used,” says Kim Powell, assistant superintendent of Charlottesville City Schools.

A new study of classroom capacity predicts every grade level will run out of room by 2026.

“There comes a certain point where you've exceeded functional capacity and you're approaching maximum capacity where there's not a question of if action has to be taken, it's just what do you do?” says Powell.

The study lays out several options to tackle overcrowding in the city's schools.

One option is that the school system could add on to each building.

Another is that the city could build a new school to house pre-kindergarten classrooms.

The study also details several options to rearrange middle grade levels into different schools.

“One of the things that can certainly be considered by the board is if we want to do anything different with the middle years as far as having an upper elementary school and a middle school,” says Powell.

The options range from $15 million to $50 million at the elementary level to as much as $90 million to deal with capacity issues in the middle grades.

“This is a good problem to have - we're growing as a school system,” says Juandiego Wade, the school board chair of Charlottesville City Schools. “We have a product people want to be a part of.”



The school board is promising plenty of room for input from the community before any final recommendations are made.

“It's just a whole host of things we're going to have to factor in with what we want and what we value in this community,” says Wade.

The school board expects to begin collecting feedback from students, parents, educators, and the community in October.

The board hopes to have its final recommendations by the end of the year.