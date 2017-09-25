Belmont's Bill Weaver Paints Charlottesville Scenes for 45 Years

A Charlottesville man has assembled an impressive collection of paintings over the span of 45 years in the city.

Belmont's Bill Weaver spends his days chronicling life on the streets of Charlottesville.

He's accumulated around 1,000 works of art so far, but says he does not paint for a profit.

"Charlottesville’s a wonderful city and I feel like I’m lucky to be part of it, and this is a way I can participate in it, and also make a record of it: where it's been and where it's going," said Weaver.

He spends three or four days a week painting businesses, shops, and buildings in the Charlottesville area since he moved here around 45 years ago.

"The first thing I do when I get up is walk my dog, and we'll go different places and I'll look around and consult with him, and sometimes make a decision like that,” said Weaver.

He says he likes to paint things that are interesting and relative to Charlottesville and enjoys looking back on past paintings and seeing how much the city has changed throughout the years.

He has even gone back to old spots and repainted certain areas or buildings.

Weaver explains that he can easily pick out his favorite piece.

"I have a painting I did about 20 years ago at Spudnuts, on a really stormy overcast day, and that's probably my favorite painting that I’ve ever done,” said Weaver.

Weaver distributes a booklet of some of his paintings to anyone who expresses interest.