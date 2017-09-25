Three Now Charged in Connection to Albemarle County Murder

Authorities have arrested two more people in connection to an Albemarle County murder investigation.

Eighteen-year-old Eduardo Zelaya of Manassas and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Argueta of Charlottesville are both charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 24-year-old Marvin Joel Rrivera-Guevara.

Authorities had also arrested and charged 20-year-old Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya of Manassas Park with second-degree murder.

Rrivera-Guevara's body was found in the water at the end of East Market Street, in the Woolen Mills neighborhood, before noon Tuesday, July 4.

The fisherman that found the victim told NBC29 he saw the body with blood around the head and a blood soaked shirt. He also said the body was face down.

Investigators believe that some of the suspects may have gang affiliation, though police have said Rrivera-Guevara does not appear to be connected with a gang.

Zelaya was arrested in Maryland and is being held at the Harford County Detention Center. He is due in Albemarle General District Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 26.

Argueta is currently being held in Harford County, Maryland, and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

The FBI Gang Task Force has been assisting county detectives in this case.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Albemarle County Police Department asks anyone with information to call 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

The department is thanking the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Department of Homeland Security, Manassas Police Department and the Maryland State Police for their assistance in capturing Zelaya and Argueta.