VSP Investigating Fatal Louisa County Crash

Virginia State Police Press Release:

Virginia State Police Trooper J.M. Small is investigating a fatal crash in Louisa County. The crash occurred Sept. 21, 2017, at 10:10 p.m. on Interstate 64 at the 159 mile marker.



A 2006 Honda CR-V was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-64 when it struck head-on an eastbound 2004 Nissan Sentra.



The driver of the Honda, Edward A. Jordan, 41, of Littleton, N.C., died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.



The driver of the Nissan, Kevin L. Grace, 23, of Petersburg, Va., died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.



The crash remains under investigation.