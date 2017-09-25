Harrisonburg Police Investigate Bomb Threat

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has begun its investigation into a bomb threat that was made to a local restaurant.

On Monday, September 25 around 12:15 p.m. a male called in a bomb threat to Olive Garden, 45 Burgess Road. Employees and customers immediately evacuated the business.

Crews with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Police Department, and Harrisonburg Rescue Squad responded to assist with the incident.

The parking lot to Olive Garden and surrounding businesses was closed for approximately one hour while police conducted a search of the exterior and interior of the business.

Detectives with HPD’s Major Crimes Unit will continue its investigation into this incident.