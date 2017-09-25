UVA to Host Opioid Epidemic Community Mobilization Conference

Local and international experts will gather at the University of Virginia Tuesday, September 26 to share ideas on how to tackle the opioid epidemic.

The conference will focus on solutions developed by community members and health care professionals.

Professionals from Canada plan on sharing strategies implemented in their country.

The event will feature speakers from UVA, Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Saskatchewan, Big River First Nation Community, the Virginia Department of Health and others.

The event is free to the public, but you must register beforehand.