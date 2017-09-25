UVa's Kurt Benkert & Andre Levrone Earn ACC Weekly Honors

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert and wide receiver Andre Levrone each earned ACC Player of the Week honors for games played through Sept. 23. Benkert was named the ACC Offensive Back of the Week, while Levrone was the ACC Receiver of the Week. This is the first career ACC Player of the Week honors for both players.

Benkert (Cape Coral, Fla.) completed 19-of-29 passes for 273 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cavaliers’ 42-23 winFriday night at Boise State. UVA became the first non-conference opponent to defeat the Broncos on the blue turf in 17 years. Benkert had scoring strikes of 30, 27 and 64 yards during the game.

Levrone (Laurel, Md.) was a big-play producer in UVA’s win against the Broncos as the Cavaliers recorded the program’s first win west of the Mississippi since 1999. Levrone caught five passes for 141 yards (28.2 yards per reception) and had touchdown catches of 30 and 64 yards. Four of his five catches resulted in first downs for the Cavaliers.

Virginia has a BYE this week. The ACC announced Monday that Virginia's next game against Duke at Scott Stadium on Saturday, October 7th will be a 12:20pm kickoff, televised by the ACC Network and shown on NBC29.

ACC Players of the Week

Offensive Back—Kurt Benkert, Virginia

Offensive Lineman—Parker Braun, Georgia Tech

Receiver—Andre Levrone, Virginia

Defensive Line—Bradley Chubb, NC State

Linebacker—Parris Bennett, Syracuse

Defensive Back—Bryon Fields Jr., Duke

Specialist—Quadree Henderson, Pitt

Rookie—Travis Etienne, Clemson